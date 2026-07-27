Argentina's Lionel Scaloni defends players after World Cup, critics are 'people who don't know us'

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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has defended his players and called them "warriors" in the wake of the World Cup final defeat to Spain.

The Albiceleste were slammed by pundits and rivals for their aggressive play throughout the game, and a lack of sportsmanship after the final whistle.

FIFA opened an investigation after several Argentina players and coaches clashed with members of the Spain team on the field after the match ended.

"After an intense week in which sadness has intertwined with joy, tears with smiles, anxiety with tranquillity, and nerves with calm, I can sit down to write a few words," Scaloni wrote on Instagram.

"All I can say is I'm sorry for not being able to bring you another cup and give you a new source of joy which, even if only for a few days, might help you forget all the ugliness in life. But I want you to take away what we've tried to show you through this group of players, my warriors -- as I used to describe them when I spoke to my wife about them.

Lionel Scaloni has called his players warriors after the World Cup final defeat to Spain. David Ramos/Getty Images

"The effort, the drive, the passion, the 'I can do it' attitude, the refusal to give up [even when the going gets tough], giving it your all [even when you've got nothing left], putting up with buckets of cold water [FROM PEOPLE WHO DON'T KNOW US], keeping your composure, wanting to stay on your feet when your legs no longer obey your brain ... That is the real trophy.

"I am eternally grateful to my coaching staff, the players, the AFA staff -- those who work quietly behind the scenes to ensure we're comfortable -- and to each and every one of you for the affection you've shown."

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Spain gave Argentina's players a guard of honor as they approached the podium to receive the runner-up medals following their 1-0 extra-time loss.

Argentina did not show the same courtesy as Lionel Messi and his teammates turned their backs when Spain lifted the trophy as the newly crowned champions.