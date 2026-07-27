Kazuyoshi Miura, world's oldest active professional footballer, scores first goal in four years

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Kazuyoshi Miura, also known as 'King Kazu,' is still playing professional football in Japan at 59. Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Kazuyoshi Miura, the world's oldest active professional football player at 59 years of age, scored his first competitive goal in almost four years at the weekend.

Miura, on loan at Japanese third-tier side Fukushima United from Yokohama FC, netted his team's fifth goal in a 7-0 triumph over Iwaki Furukawa in Saturday's Emperor's Cup.

It was Miura's first goal since finding the net for Suzuka PG against Osaka in November 2022.

"I wanted to live up to the expectations of everyone, including the manager, who had given me the opportunity to play until that point," Miura, who started and captained the team on Saturday, said after the game.

"Above all, when I scored, even though we were already well ahead, it made me incredibly happy to see the players, staff and supporters all celebrating that single goal together with such joy...It was a great honour and a source of pride to take to the pitch wearing that weighty armband."

Dubbed 'King Kazu' in Japan, Miura recently extended his loan deal with Fukushima United until June 2027. Miura, who is playing in his 42nd season as a professional, will turn 60 on Feb. 26.

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"I have decided to continue my challenge at Fukushima United FC," he said. "I will continue to burn with passion and do my best in daily training to contribute to the team's promotion to J2. Let's share the joy together."

Miura made his debut in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos. He has played for 17 clubs, including in Italy (Genoa), Croatia (Dinamo Zagreb), Australia (Sydney FC) and Portugal (Oliveirense).

He scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan before retiring from international duty in 2000.