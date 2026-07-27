Singapore ease past Timor-Leste for second straight win at ASEAN Championship

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Singapore have maintained their perfect start at the 2026 ASEAN Championship after easing to a 2-0 win over Timor-Leste at Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday evening.

Goals from Ilhan Fandi and Song Ui-Young were enough to hand the Lions another crucial three points following their opening victory over Cambodia in Phnom Penh last Friday, which will guarantee they will sit top of Group A at least until the next round of fixtures.

Having largely dominating proceedings throughout the first half without really threatening - apart from an Ilhan header on the half-hour mark that was ruled out for offside -- Singapore eventually found the breakthrough four minutes before the break.

After the Lions patiently worked the ball out left, Nur Adam Abdullah swung in a fine cross to find Ilhan, who had cleverly darted one way then immediately went in the reverse direction to get in ahead of his marker to glance a header into the far corner.

The hosts carried the momentum into the restart and could nearly have added to their tally within the first two minutes of the second half -- only for Ilhan to have a deft volley well saved by Dylan Niski, before Irfan Fandi just could not guide a close-range header on target from the resultant corner.

But four minutes before the hour mark, Singapore duly got the goal that would prove to be the sealer -- in almost identical fashion to their first.

Once again down the left, it was Kyoga Nakamura on this occasion who swung in a delightful delivery onto the head of Song -- who made no mistake in diverting the ball with aplomb into the back of the net.

Although neither of their opening two victories were emphatic, the most important aspect for Singapore is the fact that they have indeed picked up maximum points from their opening two outings -- especially with tougher tests now lying ahead, starting in the form of an away trip to defending champions Vietnam on Friday before they finish their campaign at home to Indonesia on Aug. 7.

More to follow...