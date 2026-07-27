MLS Power Rankings: Can Lewandowski propel Chicago up the order?

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After two months off to observe the FIFA World Cup, ESPN is back with MLS Power Rankings.

Which team looks the strongest coming out of the break? Who's going to suffer in the dog days of summer? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 18 to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Outside of a tame attacking showing in a 0-0 draw with Minnesota, that star center back Ranko Veselinovic went down with yet another injury is a worrying sign. The Whitecaps have depth, but between his potential absence and Sebastian Berhalter's reported move to Middlesbrough, that depth will be tested.

Previous ranking: 3

Even without Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Miami didn't lack star power in a 1-0 win over Montréal thanks to Casemiro making his MLS debut. Germán Berterame's late exit after a serious head injury cast a shadow on the victory, however.

Previous ranking: 5

Son Heung-Min hadn't scored a goal in league play before the World Cup break. Since returning to the club game, though, he has scored three in three games, including one in the Black and Gold's 4-0 win over Sporting KC. Things are looking up for LAFC and their biggest star.

play 1:10 LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 2

Up against a refreshed Orlando team in a game where both teams were missing influential starters, Nashville fell flat to the tune of a 1-0 defeat. The sooner Cristian Espinoza and Patrick Yazbek return from injury, the better.

Previous ranking: 4

Despite falling behind in the 13th minute, San Jose fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against the Galaxy in the latest edition of the Cali Clasico. Really, the Earthquakes could have earned all three points given their strong display in the second half, but a missed penalty from Timo Werner loomed large.

Previous ranking: 5

Salt Lake simply couldn't stay afloat in their 2-1 loss to Portland after attacker Morgan Guilavogui picked up a red card just after the half-hour mark. From there, the attack never looked dangerous and RSL left Oregon with a whimper.

Previous ranking: 11

On Saturday, Minnesota managed what so few of their peers have this season: They slowed down Vancouver. The Loons played the Caps to a 0-0 draw and allowed just four shots from inside Drake Callender's box. That's a draw you can hang your hat on.

Previous ranking: 9

While Robert Lewandowski made his second MLS appearance, coming off the bench against NYCFC, the Fire still suffered a 3-1 loss. The Poland superstar's bedding-in period is officially underway.

play 1:14 Will Lewandowski moving to Chicago Fire benefit MLS?

Previous ranking: 8

Dallas simply couldn't find a way into the game against San Diego. They managed just two shots in the first half and held only 26% possession all evening in a 1-0 defeat. Losing newly acquired goalkeeper Daniel to injury in the first half adds more concern to the pile.

Previous ranking: 16

More than most of their peers, NYCFC look poised for a leap up the standings. They showed as much in a 3-1 win over Chicago, where Nicolás Fernández shined in his new No. 10 role and new Designated Player Bénie Traoré made his second club appearance.

Previous ranking: 13

While it looked like Cincinnati might take all three points against their bitter rivals, two concessions just before halftime meant Pat Noonan's team came up empty-handed in a 2-1 loss to Columbus. There were flashes of positivity, but consistency lacks for Cincinnati.

Previous ranking: 10

The Galaxy made things difficult for themselves in a 1-1 draw with the Earthquakes, giving up a lead earned by Joseph Paintsil and conceding a penalty in stoppage time after a foul by goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski. Still, Marcinkowski made a big save to clinch a point for LA.

Previous ranking: 14

Thanks to a bit of clinical finishing, the Revolution scored two of their first three shots against Atlanta. From there, New England cruised to a 4-1 victory that featured every member of the team's starting forward and midfield lines picking up a goal contribution.

play 1:14 New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United FC - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 7

Don't look now, but the Sounders have lost five straight MLS games following their 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia. With underperforming attackers and a plethora of injuries in every line of the field, things look bleak for Seattle.

Previous ranking: 15

Charlotte didn't waste any time getting out in front of the Red Bulls to kick off the league's weekend slate. Thanks to an opening strike from Pep Biel in the seventh minute, Dean Smith's team snagged the lead and never looked back in a 2-0 win.

Previous ranking: 19

For just the second time all year in league play, San Diego triumphed in a one-goal game. Their 1-0 victory over Dallas served as a reminder of how dangerous the sophomore outfit can be when they avoid costly red cards and late-game errors.

Previous ranking: 17

The Dynamo enjoyed a resounding victory over in-state rivals Austin, scoring three goals in the first half and allowing few chances at the other end. Inching their way back to fitness, perhaps this healthier version of Houston can make some noise in the West.

Previous ranking: 18

Attacking looks didn't come in spades for St. Louis despite playing up a man for most of their meeting with Colorado, but a strike from Tomas Ostrak in the 83rd minute gave them a 1-0 win that sees them currently inside the West's automatic playoff spots.

Previous ranking: 12

MLS is back from its World Cup break. New players have joined the league. New coaches have, too. But for all the change, there's at least one constant: Red Bull New York have trouble keeping the ball out of the back of Ethan Horvath's net. They fell 2-0 to Charlotte on Saturday.

Previous ranking: 20

It wasn't pretty for D.C., but a penalty winner from Tai Baribo in the 100th minute earned the hosts a 2-1 victory over Toronto. There's little flash about United, but four straight results speak for themselves.

Previous ranking: 21

In the latest edition of the Hell is Real rivalry between the Crew and Cincinnati, it was Columbus who pushed to a 2-1 win. Despite conceding a sloppy goal inside the first 10 minutes, goals from Jamal Thiaré and Dániel Gazdag turned things around at home.

Previous ranking: 23

Playing in his last game for the Timbers before joining Atlético San Luis, it was fitting for striker Felipe Mora to bag a brace in a 2-1 victory over Salt Lake. Mora, who scored for Portland in 2021's MLS Cup final, will go down as one of the Timbers' most impactful attackers.

Previous ranking: 28

It's far from a shock, but Antoine Griezmann's arrival in Orlando has triggered a surge in form from the Lions. After a midweek win in San Jose, Orlando City bested Nashville by a 1-0 scoreline with the Frenchman and youngster Justin Ellis pulling the strings.

play 0:37 Antoine Griezmann scores in his MLS debut

Previous ranking: 27

Before the World Cup break, the Union had won just once. Since returning to action, they've won both of their matches, including a 1-0 victory over Seattle. So far, Philadelphia's defensive reinforcements and growth from their youngsters is paying major dividends.

Previous ranking: 22

Tied for second in MLS in red cards with five, Colorado's latest sending off came in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis. Rob Holding's early red forced manager Matt Wells to change his game plan, put the Rapids behind the eight ball, and saw them leave the Midwest without a point.

Previous ranking: 24

Although they created a myriad of chances early on against an open Miami team, Montréal went scoreless in a 1-0 loss to the Eastern Conference giants. Even without Messi, there was perhaps no larger talent disparity in any MLS game this past weekend.

play 1:14 Montreal Impact vs. Inter Miami CF - Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 25

Without a permanent head coach until Jim Curtin takes over and with a lopsided squad, it was no surprise to see Austin fall 3-0 to Houston. Despite an expensive front line, this club is in rebuilding mode.

Previous ranking: 26

With the injury list still featuring key players and star playmaker Djordje Mihailovic not yet fit enough to start, Toronto suffered through a 2-1 loss to D.C. Robin Fraser simply needs access to something closer to a full squad.

Previous ranking: 29

Kansas City didn't need a reminder that there's still a large gap separating them from the best in the West. On Saturday, however, they got one anyway to the tune of a 4-0 loss to LAFC. There's plenty of work to be done on this roster yet.

Previous ranking: 30

Winless in their past seven, Atlanta fell 4-1 at the hands of the Revolution. While a couple of summer signings have already arrived, more are needed for Tata Martino's team to have a chance to compete.