Girona vs. Arsenal: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kickoff time, live stream, team news

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Viktor Gyokeres is on the Arsenal squad that has traveled to Spain. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Arsenal are set to continue their preseason ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign as they travel to Spain to take on Girona.

The game will be Arsenal's second preseason outing but first in front of fans after they beat MK Dons 3-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly Saturday.

Reiss Nelson, Ethan Nwaneri and academy player Ceadach O'Neill found the scoresheet in the contest played at Arsenal's own training center.

The North London side now returns to action in front of supporters for the first time since the end of a campaign that saw it win the Premier League and finish as runner-up in the Champions League.

Girona -- who were relegated from La Liga last season -- are well into their preseason action having already played UE Olot, Espanyol and Marseille in recent weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch

Like all of Arsenal's preseason outings, this clash will be streamed on Arsenal.com and the club's app.

Key details

Date, kickoff time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, Aug 1, 2 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

India IST: Saturday, Aug 1, 11:30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, Aug 2, 4 a.m.

Venue: Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Team News

Arsenal

Christos Tzolis is so far Arsenal's biggest signing of the summer and fans could well see him in action for the first time Saturday. He featured and registered an assist in the club's friendly against MK Dons and has traveled with the squad to Spain.

Also on the list of players to have made the journey is Ben White and Jurriën Timber, two players who ended last season injured. Both were subsequently ruled out of their respective countries' World Cup campaigns.

Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Piero Hincapie are also in the wider squad having returned to Arsenal after World Cup duty.

Ethan Nwaneri has returned from his loan with Marseille and could feature this weekend, and fellow youngster Max Dowman has also traveled.