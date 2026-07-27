Michael Jordan and David Beckham spotted together in Ibiza

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When it comes to athletes' summer vacations, you never know where people will turn up -- or who they'll be accompanied by.

One of the more unexpected pairings of summer 2026? David Beckham and Michael Jordan linking up in Ibiza, Spain.

The two sporting icons were joined by their respective wives (and in Beckham's case, his son Romeo and his girlfriend) for the lunch meetup, where the duo was seen embracing.

As for conversation topics between the two, it's anyone's guess. But the two share more in common than being legends of their sports. Both have moved into ownership in their post-playing days, with Jordan having a minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets and co-owning NASCAR's 23XI Racing while Beckham has ownership stakes in both Inter Miami and Salford City FC.

Beckham has previously spoken about idolizing Jordan during his own playing days on the pitch.

"Even though he was sat at a table with Madonna and a couple of others, I was looking straight at him," Beckham once recalled of a restaurant meeting. "Victoria just nudged my leg and said 'stop embarrassing me.'"