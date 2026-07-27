Barcelona explore transfer for Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi - source

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Barcelona have sounded out the possibility of signing Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, although Julián Álvarez remains the Spanish champions' top target this summer, a source told ESPN.

After completing deals for forwards Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, Barça are now eyeing a No.9 to replace Robert Lewandowski, who has joined the Chicago Fire.

President Joan Laporta has confirmed Barça made an offer for Álvarez, who told ESPN in June he wants to leave Atlético Madrid, although it was not accepted.

Laporta said the bid will remain on the table should Atlético change their minds but that it is not open-ended.

Meanwhile, Barça are exploring other options should a deal for Argentina striker Álvarez prove impossible, with a source telling ESPN they have enquired about the availability of Kroupi.

Eli Junior Kroupi impressed for Bournemouth last season. Getty

Kroupi, 20, has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs this summer, with various reports claiming Bournemouth, who are reluctant to let him leave, would demand upwards of €100 million.

The France U21 international only joined the Premier League side last summer in a €15 million deal from Lorient, scoring 13 goals in 35 appearances in his first season with the club.

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Barça coach Hansi Flick wants to shake up the Catalan side's attack as he prepares for his third season in charge after winning back-to-back LaLiga titles but coming up short in the Champions League.

Gordon has joined from Newcastle United and Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with Lewandowski moving to MLS and Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United following the conclusion of his loan spell.

There is also uncertainty around attacker Ferran Torres, who scored Spain's winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina.

Torres's contract expires in 2027 and there have been no advances in talks to extend his deal, with Paris Saint-Germain reported to be tracking the situation.