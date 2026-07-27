Gotham FC, Esther González agree to mutually terminate contract

Open Extended Reactions

Defending NWSL champions Gotham FC announced on Monday that they have mutually terminated the contract of Esther González as the Spanish forward "temporarily steps away from soccer to attend to personal matters in Spain."

González was a 2025 NWSL MVP finalist. She is the team's leading scorer both this season (six goals) and in history (30 regular-season goals).

"Gotham FC will always hold a very special place in my heart," González said in a statement.

"From the moment I arrived, I felt something unique about this club -- the people, the environment, the way everyone works together every single day. I am grateful for each and every moment shared with my teammates, the coaches and every single member of this club."

The 33-year-old González won the 2023 World Cup with Spain shortly before joining Gotham FC.

Later that year, she helped Gotham win its first NWSL Championship and scored the winning goal in the final. She helped Gotham win another championship last year, scoring 13 goals in the regular season.

González also helped Gotham win the inaugural Concacaf W Championship in 2025, qualifying the team for the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

"We wish Esther and her family all the best as they return home to Spain," Gotham president of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said in a statement.

"Esther has been a model professional on and off the field, helping us win four major trophies and serving as a respected leader in our team. We thank her for three great years full of world-class moments of brilliance. We will always support Esther wherever her path leads."

The abrupt announcement of the mutual contract termination comes nine days after González scored a late brace to lead Gotham to an incredible 3-2 win after trailing 2-0 in the 80th minute.

González missed Friday's 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns with what the team listed as an excused absence.

Esther González is Gotham's leading scorer. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Gotham has been juggling significant changes recently. Forward Sam Kerr, who plays the same position and has a similar profile as González, arrived via free transfer in July on a long-term deal.

The team is also awaiting news on the diagnosis of defender Emily Sonnett, who went down with a non-contact left knee injury moments into Friday's match in Portland.

Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amorós just began a five-week paternity leave following the birth of his second child in May.

González and her partner welcomed their first child to the world in January.

González's departing statement continued: "This journey has surpassed every expectation I had when I first came to Gotham. Together we achieved everything there is to achieve, and I will forever be proud to say that with this club, I won it all. But beyond the trophies, Gotham is the place where I grew in so many ways -- as a player, as a professional and, most importantly, as a person.

"And it is here, in New Jersey, where my family grew, too.

"I carry so many incredible memories with me, but I know that every time I think of this club, I will do so with a smile on my face. Thank you, Gotham, for everything."