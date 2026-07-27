Source: 'Chicharito' set to join expansion USL side in Dallas

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Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, is signing with USL Championship expansion team Atletico Dallas, a source told ESPN Mexico.

Hernandez, 38, will return to the pitch after last playing for boyhood club Chivas in November 2025.

The striker is the first signing for Atletico Dallas, who will make their debut in the USL's second division in 2027. In February, the club announced that former LaLiga and Ligue 1 player Peter Luccin would serve as the team's first manager.

Dallas will mark the ninth team that the Mexican star has played for after making a name for himself abroad with clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid. The move also puts off any notion that Hernandez is considering retirement.

After joining MLS' LA Galaxy in 2020, the striker noted that it was the "beginning of retirement." Though he has yet to officially end his international career, he last earned a call-up to Mexico's national team in 2019.

He served as an analyst for Fox during the 2026 World Cup in North America, where Mexico was eliminated in the round of 16 by England.

Hernandez will now look to rekindle his goal-scoring form in the USL Championship after scoring just three times in all competitions for Chivas in 2025. Amid that run, Hernandez also made headlines for "sexist" comments that earned him a fine from the Mexican Football Federation.

Fabrizio Romano was the first to report the signing news on social media.