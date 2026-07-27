Leeds United close in on deal for Man City's James Trafford - sources

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Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, sources have told ESPN.

The England international is set to move to Elland Road for an initial fee of £40 million after positive negotiations between the two clubs. Sources added that City will look to sign a replacement if Trafford leaves this summer.

Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa have all shown interest in the 23-year-old, but Leeds are close to winning the race for his signature.

Trafford is keen for more opportunities after a frustrating season at the Etihad Stadium. He made just four Premier League appearances following his return to City from Burnley.

James Trafford struggled for game time at Manchester City. Photo by Cameron Smith - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma was first-choice for much of the campaign with Trafford predominantly playing in the domestic cup competitions. He started both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals as City ended the season with two trophies.

Leeds are looking for a new goalkeeper after Karl Darlow joined Manchester United and Illan Meslier moved to Arsenal.

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Meanwhile, City are close to announcing new contracts for Josko Gvardiol and Jérémy Doku.

The club announced on Saturday that defender Abdukodir Khusanov has signed an extension until 2031. Phil Foden has also penned a new deal until 2030 with the option of another year.