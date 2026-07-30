John Stones joins Inter Milan on free transfer after Man City exit

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John Stones has completed a move to Serie A side Inter Milan on a free transfer, the club has confirmed.

The 32-year-old left Manchester City at the end of his contract earlier this summer after a decade-long stint at the Etihad.

Stones has signed a two-year deal at the Italian club until June 2028.

The centre-back started three games for England at the recently-concluded World Cup, where the Three Lions secured third place.

John Stones has joined Inter Milan after a decade at Manchester City. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

After signing for City from Everton in 2016, Stones became a key part of the Manchester club's success under Pep Guardiola.

He won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and was a part of the treble-winning side that won the Champions League, league title and FA Cup in 2023.

Stones joins an Inter Milan side that won Serie A last season and finished 11 points ahead of second place Napoli.