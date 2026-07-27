Lopes Cabral stunner for Cape Verde voted best World Cup goal

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Cape Verde made more World Cup history on Monday when Sidny Lopes Cabral won the public vote for goal of the tournament.

Lopes Cabral's curling shot into the far top corner of the Argentina net was a standout moment at the World Cup where the unheralded African team made a stellar debut.

His goal tied defending champion Argentina at 2-2 in extra time of their thrilling round-of-32 game in Miami Gardens. Cape Verde would eventually lose 3-2.

Sidny Lopes Cabral with an ABSOLUTE GOLAZO to bring Cape Verde level with Argentina in extra time 😱



INCREDIBLE SCENES pic.twitter.com/ox1DColGJv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026

Lopes Cabral's goal was voted best of the 308 goals scored at the tournament, ahead of Eldor Shomurodov's delicate lob for Uzbekistan against Congo and Wilson Isidor of Haiti scoring with a powerful rising shot against Morocco.

FIFA drew up a shortlist of 12 goals for public voting that closed Monday.

Lopes Cabral's celebration also entered World Cup lore as he broke free of teammates reaching to grab him before climbing into the tribune to hug his girlfriend and look for his mother.

"Before the game, I'd told my mom and my girlfriend that if I scored, I'd run over to them," he said. "When I got there, I saw my mom crying. She hadn't even realized I was right there. Everyone was busy tending to her because she had fainted when I scored."

Cape Verde gave both World Cup finalists a run for their money in its four games, after goalkeeper Vozinha's standout display saw his team open with a 0-0 draw to stun eventual champion Spain.