Socceroos transfer tracker: Where Australia's stars will play in 2026-27

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There is no shop window as far-reaching or all-encompassing as the FIFA World Cup. The growth in the levels of global data and talent identification means that the tournament isn't the showcase for unknowns as it once was, given that no player is really an unknown these days, but performing at the highest level -- against some of the world's best players -- still remains a surefire way to attract interest.

This is true for several members of the Socceroos' young squad; their age profiles, potential, and relative affordability in the global landscape make them attractive propositions for clubs looking to reinforce ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Others needing regular minutes and opportunities will have had their hand strengthened by the World Cup, too. Conversely, players such as Jordan Bos and Aiden O'Neill, who underwent knee and ankle surgery coming out of the tournament, respectively, have probably had interest in them cooled.

To help you keep track of what's happening, ESPN has assembled a list of all the Socceroos' post-World Cup transfers, all in one place.

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Rumour Mill

- There's been a sharp discrepancy between the reports emerging regarding Nestory Irankunda's future from Portuguese and English outlets -- a sense of negotiating in the media happening as the tone of the former suggests that the attacker moving from Watford to Sporting CP is just a matter of time, while the latter suggests that a deal is nowhere near that close. The latest word from Portuguese outlet Record is that Sporting have submitted an offer of €15 million, with €5 million in add-ons for Irankunda's services, but no agreement has been reached. Hull City, Everton, Fulham and Fiorentina are also reportedly monitoring the situation.

- There have been a number of clubs linked with Harry Souttar's services following Leicester City's relegation to League One, with the Foxes being quite keen to get the defender -- one of their highest earners, given he signed his contract while they were a Premier League side -- off their books. The likes of Wrexham, Cagliari, and Stoke City have all been linked with the Socceroos skipper, but reports are increasingly making it look as though a return to Sheffield United, where he enjoyed a successful loan period before rupturing his Achilles, may be the most likely outcome, with The Star declaring him a "top defensive target" for the Championship club.

- While nothing is completely certain, a report from Hamburger Abendblatt would suggest that both Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe are likely to remain at St. Pauli for the coming 2.Bundesliga campaign, with new coach Marcel Rapp starting the process of integrating the duo back into his squad after their World Cup leave. The future of Irvine amid significant change at the Hamburg club appeared to have been the most uncertain, according to the report, but the 33-year-old has been insistent to ESPN and others that his desire is to see out a contract that runs through 2027.

One of first of the Socceroos to secure a move off the back of a strong World Cup, Okon-Engstler has joined Bundesliga side FC Cologne in a deal that has netted Sydney FC around €1 million, with sell-on fees and other bonuses also included, in what the club is calling a "multi-million dollar switch."

With Die Geißböcke having just lost Eric Martel to Mainz, there is the scope for the 21-year-old to press his case for immediate minutes at the Müngersdorfer Stadion, which would give the immensely talented prospect the necessary physical, technical, and tactical development to entrench himself in Tony Popovic's Socceroos midfield for January's 2027 AFC Asian Cup and beyond. Of course, with the first-ever Bundesliga champions also reportedly closing in on bringing in Mexico international Edson Álvarez on loan and, if that deal falls through, free agent Ellyes Skhiri, Okon-Engstler will have to fight for his place -- which is probably a good thing.

The deal represents a tidy bit of business for the Sky Blues, too, given they only signed the midfielder as a free agent last season and will now pocket both FIFA payments from his World Cup appearance and a transfer fee. Coming out of North America with the midfielder's reputation significantly enhanced, it would have been nice for the A-League club to get more for the 21-year-old's services, but with one needing to go back to the days of Vince Grella and Stan Lazaridis to find the last time a player successfully made the leap directly from the Australian top-flight to immediately start playing in one of Europe's biggest leagues, €1 million is nothing to sneeze at.

Paul Okon-Engstler, 21, has earnt a move to Bundesliga side FC Cologne off the back of some strong World Cup performances. FC Cologne

Cameron Devlin

Free transfer

Oft-speculated once head coach Derek McInnes made the switch from Hearts to Rangers, Devlin made it official when he signed a two-year deal at the beginning of July as a free agent. The tenacious 28-year-old midfielder played the best football of his career under McInnes during the Jambos' ultimately unsuccessful title push last season, and should bring that same level of energy and competitiveness to Rangers. And while supporters of the Glaswegian club have expressed some concerns about his ability to function in a ball-dominant side -- Rangers averaged 58% possession during the 2025-26 season, compared to Hearts' 53.3% -- Devlin was one of the most accurate passers in Scottish football last season.

Coming off a second-straight World Cup in which he was selected but didn't log any game time, winning regular minutes in Glasgow should ensure that Devlin continues to remain in the conversation for a call-up to the Socceroos midfield. Rangers shape as the most likely challengers to Celtic for the Scottish Premiership and will take part in the UEFA Europa League this season, while the general bipolarity of the Scottish top-flight should mean Devlin should be in and round title races and continental football in the years to come. But with plenty of talented Australian midfielders emerging, that won't mean much if he's only getting the odd start here or there. Amassing plenty of minutes is essential.

Cameron Devlin has already turned out in Rangers colours, making his club debut in a friendly against Saint-Étienne on July 22. Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Patrick Beach

Undisclosed

It was only a matter of time before Beach earned a move overseas following his breakout World Cup campaign, and while there was interest from across Europe -- German outfit Hannover 96 were heavily linked -- it was soon-to-be Ligue 1 side Troyes that landed the 22-year-old's services on a five-year deal. Also owned by the City Football Group, one would hope a shift from Melbourne City to their outpost in Champagne would come with a limited adjustment period, given that his new club should ostensibly have unfettered access to all the data City has accumulated on him over the years. Additionally, ESPN understands the move has been in the works for well over six months, showing that Troyes interest isn't predicated off four World Cup games.

Beach's primary competition at the Stade de l'Aube will be Burkina Faso keeper Hillel Konaté, who started 27 games across league and cup play during their promotion-winning campaign after Nicolas Lemaitre, who has since moved on to Stade Rennais, suffered an ACL tear.

Beach, like Okon-Engstler, is battling against the weight of history in looking to make the jump straight from the Aussie top-flight to a major European league, and minutes are important. As while he would have the inside track on the Socceroos' No. 1 role for the Asian Cup after supplanting both Mathew Ryan and Paul Izzo at the World Cup, we already have evidence that Popovic is not being wedded to an "heir apparent" goalkeeper with Joe Gauci taking over from Ryan in Popovic's first window in charge, only to lose the role amidst a dearth of minutes at Aston Villa and a challenging loan at Port Vale.

Ajdin Hrustić

Free transfer

No, Hrustić has not signed for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, which features Cristiano Ronaldo on its books and recently appointed Ange Postecoglou -- who once upon a time gave a young Hrustić his Socceroos debut -- as its new coach. Instead, the attacker has signed for Al-Nasr SC, the historic Emirati club that features one fewer S in their name, joining on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with relegated Dutch side Heracles Almelo. It's yet another move for the 30-year-old, whose ambitions in a national team shirt in recent years have been consistently hampered by a one-two punch of injury and a series of misadventures at clubland following his exit from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

While the relative dearth of Australians in the region lately means we don't have a precedent in the Popovic era, moves to the Middle East historically haven't scuppered players' Socceroos ambitions. However, examining the current landscape, the move to the Al Maktoum Stadium, even if it offers a more likely path to regular minutes, probably won't do much to press Hrustić's case for selection over the increasing levels of competition in Australia's attack. Opta ranks the UAE Pro League as the 62nd strongest league in the world -- slotting below the South African Premiership and Brazilian Serie B, and 12 slots below the 50th-ranked A-League Men -- while Al-Nasr finished the last league campaign in sixth and hasn't played in the Asian Champions League Elite since 2019, and not made it past the playoff round since 2016.

Tete Yengi

£200,000

After spending six months loaned out to Machida Zelvia through the back half of the last campaign, Yengi made the move permanent earlier this month when the J1 League side exercised their right to buy that was included in the original loan deal from Livingston. It gives the Japanese side a pair of Aussie spearheads up front, with the 25-year-old joining now-retired Socceroos striker Mitch Duke at the club after the latter spent a brief six-month spell with Macarthur FC.

In short, it's an excellent move for Yengi, who played regularly and impressed for Zelvia across their run to the final of the Asian Champions League Elite and in the J1 100 Year Vision League staged during the Japanese top flight's shift in calendar. Building on this form in Asia's strongest leagues come to the start of the new campaign -- which will now commence in August -- will do his Socceroos aspirations a world of good.