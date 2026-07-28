Chelsea in talks with Danny Welbeck, Jordan Henderson over transfer - reports

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Chelsea are in talks to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton, the Press Association understands, and are reportedly also targeting Jordan Henderson.

The pair, 35 and 36 years old respectively, have emerged as surprise candidates to bolster Xabi Alonso's squad.

Welbeck scored 13 Premier League goals in 37 matches last season and has a year remaining on his deal. PA report that there is optimism a deal can be concluded as Brighton are understood to be willing to let the striker move for the right price.

In a further unexpected move, there are also reports the club are in negotiations to bring in England midfielder Henderson from Brentford.

Henderson has a year left on his contract, but it is claimed -- by The Athletic and the BBC among others -- the Bees would be willing to let him leave on a free transfer.

Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson could end up at Chelsea this summer. David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

The former Liverpool captain made 34 appearances for Brentford last season and was a member of England's World Cup squad. He broke his arm when he fell over advertising hoardings celebrating their win over Mexico.

Should a deal be reached for Welbeck in particular, it would increase the likelihood of departures from Stamford Bridge, with uncertainty already surrounding the futures of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

Delap is considered second-choice striker behind João Pedro, who impressed in his debut campaign last season with 15 league goals, while Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and has attracted interest from Aston Villa.

Former Manchester City academy player Delap had been expected to be given a second year to prove himself after an unsuccessful debut campaign following his £30 million ($40m) move from Ipswich a year ago, though this latest development would seem to cast doubt on his future.

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Interest in Welbeck and Henderson would also mark another significant step in a revised Chelsea transfer policy, as they seek to recruit more established buys under new manager Alonso.

Welbeck, who scored twice when Brighton won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last season, signed a new 12-month deal in March which runs until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Alonso also has Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha on the books following his move from sister club Strasbourg, as well as 20-year-old Marc Guiu who has been given only limited playing time in the league since moving from Barcelona in 2024.

Information from PA was used in this report.