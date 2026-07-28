Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid offer Vinícius Jr. contract amid Arsenal interest

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid have sent a new contract offer to Vinícius Júnior, while Liverpool are targeting Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa to fix their defensive depth issue.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

Trending rumors

Vinícius Júnior has just 12 months left on his Real Madrid contract. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

- Real Madrid have made a fresh push to ward off Arsenal's interest in winger Vinícius Júnior, according to transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg. The Spanish club have sent a new contract offer to Vinícius and are hoping to reach an agreement that will see him remain at the Bernabéu. Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly ready to make an opening bid for the Brazil star and have informed Vinícius' representatives.

- Liverpool have joined the race to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, according to TEAMtalk. It is reported that manager Andoni Iraola is keen to add a center back, with Liverpool's defensive needs amplified following the injury to Joe Gomez minutes into the preseason friendly against Sunderland on Saturday. Konsa, 28, is seen as an option that could also provide depth at right-back when needed, and he also remains on the radar of Arsenal, while PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi, 23, is another option on Liverpool's shortlist.

- Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz is on the radar of Al Hilal, according to French newspaper L'Equipe. The Saudi Pro League club are reported to have prepared an offer worth around €70 million for the Colombia international, who is open to leaving the Allianz Arena to go in search of a new challenge. Diazm 29, is seen as the club's next priority after they landed winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham, but the Bundesliga champions are reluctant to part ways with him.

- Juventus are discussing a move for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, The Sun reports. Both clubs are said to be in advanced talks regarding an initial loan deal that would include an option to be made permanent for £30 million, with the 25-year-old identified by Juve i as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. Zirkzee scored just two goals in 24 Premier League appearances last season.

- Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are battling to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 27-year-old's representatives will reportedly hold talks with both clubs in the coming days, but while they are exploring a loan deal, Milan are insisting on a permanent transfer. Leão, who contributed to two goals in five games for Portugal at the World Cup, has two years remaining on his contract at the San Siro.

- Al Hilal striker Karim Benzema is refusing to leave unless his full salary is met from the remaining year of his contract, according to Mundo Deportivo. The club are believed to be looking to move the 38-year-old on to free up a foreign player slot in their squad, but It is reported that he has rejected several offers to switch to another team in the Saudi Pro League. Benzema scored nine goals in 10 league games last season after leaving Al Ittihad in February.

ESPN sources

Yan Diomande is close to joining Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN. Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

- Real Madrid expect to complete a deal to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in the coming hours, sources have told ESPN. Diomande, 19, is one of football's top young prospects. A source told ESPN the deal is expected to total €135 million ($153.8M) including variables, with a fixed sum of between €115M ($131M) and €120M ($136.7M). Read

- Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, sources have told ESPN. The England international is set to move to Elland Road for an initial fee of £40 million after positive negotiations between the two clubs. Sources added that City will look to sign a replacement if Trafford leaves this summer. Read

- Barcelona have sounded out the possibility of signing Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, although Julián Álvarez remains the Spanish champions' top target this summer, a source told ESPN. Read

Expert take

play 1:01 Kirkland: Vinícius Jr. holds all the cards in contract negotiations with Real Madrid

Other rumors

- Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are interested in Parma and Japan international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. (Sky Italy)

- Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who has recently been linked with Real Madrid. (Marca)

- Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen wants to make a switch to the Premier League. (TEAMtalk)

- FC Porto aren't considering an approach for Al Hilal striker Darwin Nunez despite reports. He has recently been linked with a potential move to MLS. (A Bola)

- Beşiktaş are losing patience with free agent striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is yet to respond to their offer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Juventus remain keen on Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Karim Alajbegovic despite the competition from Chelsea. (Tuttosport)

- Ipswich Town are interested in Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic. (East Anglian Daily Times)

- Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are keen on Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Aston Villa remain in talks regarding a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Genk attacking midfielder Kos Karetsas. (HLN)