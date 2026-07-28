Chelsea vs Western Sydney Wanderers LIVE: Preseason updates from Xabi Alonso's first game in charge

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Chelsea get their preseason campaign underway after travelling to Australia to take on the Western Sydney Wanderers.

The clash at Accor Stadium is Xabi Alonso's first game in charge having been appointed earlier in the summer. You can follow all the action as it happens live with ESPN.

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The former Real Madrid boss replaces Enzo Maresca as the club looks for a significant improvement after a disappointing 2025/26 season.

Last year, Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League in a campaign that saw them go through three different managers, including Callum McFarlane twice.

Alongside Alonso, Chelsea have welcomed a number of new players to Stamford Bridge so far this summer.

The headline so far is Morgan Rogers, who was signed as part of a record £117 million ($155.6m) deal with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, albeit he is not in Australia as he remains on holiday following England's run to the World Cup semifinal.

The winger is expected to make his debut closer to the start of the Premier League season, perhaps in the club's final preseason friendly against Real Sociedad on Aug. 15.

Chelsea have also signed Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda, amongst other names this summer.

Further arrivals are expected before the transfer window shuts with recent reports linking the London club to a pair of experienced options in Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, come into this preseason clash on the back of their own disappointing campaign. They finished bottom of the A-League, five points adrift of the Brisbane Roar who finished second from bottom.