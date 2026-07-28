Juventus keen on Joshua Zirkzee, Man United open to offers - sources

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Juventus have registered their interest in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, sources have told ESPN.

United are open to offers for the Netherlands international and would prefer a straight transfer. Juventus are exploring all options including a season-long loan with an obligation or option to make the move permanent.

Sources have told ESPN that the Serie A side have not yet made a formal offer, but United are aware of their interest.

Zirkzee has returned to preseason training and scored in the 5-0 win over Rosenborg on Friday.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact in two years at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in 56 Premier League appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee is out of favour at Manchester United, who are open to offers. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

He arrived at the club from Bologna for a fee of £36.5 million ($48.5m) in July 2024.

Following Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach in January, Zirkzee started just one game -- a 0-0 draw at Sunderland in May.

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Sources have told ESPN that United will look to replace Zirkzee if he leaves this summer.

Benjamin Sesko was Carrick's first-choice striker last season, but he has not featured in preseason games against Wrexham and Rosenborg as he continues his comeback from the injury that ruled him out of the last three games of last season.