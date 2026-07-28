Gianni Infantino's message attacking critics 'pathetic,' LaLiga chief Javier Tebas says

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LaLiga president Javier Tebas has called FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino's Instagram message criticising those that questioned his leadership, his organisation and the 2026 World Cup as "pathetic."

Infantino shared a 15-slide post on Instagram on Monday, addressing several of the World Cup controversies while asking detractors to "take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray."

Infantino appeared to take aim at journalists in his post, saying: "Those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens spreading hate and false rumours were busy planting seeds of hate," while FIFA -- he said -- was delivering the "greatest event on earth."

Infantino added that the World Cup "celebrated humanity at its best," with "100% safety and security, only joy and happiness," to which Tebas responded on X:

"Today, Gianni Infantino posted a pathetic message on his Instagram account and on the @FIFAcom accounts. No one disputes that football is about excitement and unity. But transparency, good governance and accountability are never a source of hatred; they are an obligation. Strong institutions do not discredit those who ask questions; they answer them.

"And a thought for you, Gianni: when a leader devotes an entire post to discrediting those who are exercising legitimate scrutiny, one cannot help but wonder...Why now, of all times? Is there a reason for such a defensive tone? Is something going on that we don't know about?"

Javier Tebas has criticised Infantino for his scathing attack on critics of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

Just last week, Tebas called on Infantino to resign. In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, he balked at the idea of a 64-team World Cup and accused FIFA of "destroying the football industry."

Speaking specifically about Infantino, Tebas said:

"In my opinion, yes [he should resign], I think [he] has had his day," Tebas added. "But he has the support of the system, of the federations, there is not much more to add, right?

"There is no opposition candidate, no one wants to present themselves to lose. This is the system and it is a system that is sick at the source.

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Tebas was also critical of Infantino and FIFA, earlier this month, over their decision to suspend the red card ban on USMNT striker Folarin Balogun during the tournament following a call from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The decision to lift the ban on the U.S. player Balogun is neither a mere anecdote nor an isolated error," Tebas wrote at the time. "It is, quite simply, the tip of the iceberg of a governance model that has been eroding the credibility of FIFA and football in general for many years...World football deserves organisations that are accountable, respect the rules and govern with transparency, rather than through unilateral, discretionary and arbitrary decisions."