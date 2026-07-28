John Stones in Inter Milan talks following Man City exit - sources

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John Stones is in talks over a move to Italian side Inter Milan, sources have told ESPN.

Stones is a free agent after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs -- including Chelsea -- but it's understood Inter are leading the race for his signature.

City decided not to renew Stones' contract after an injury-ravaged two years which saw him make just 20 Premier League appearances between 2024 and 2026.

John Stones left Manchester City at the end of last season after making just 18 club appearances. David Watts/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He made just 18 club appearances last season, but returned to full fitness to play a key role for England at the World Cup, starting three games against Croatia, Norway and Argentina.

Sources have told ESPN that City could still look to bolster their defence this summer with the arrival of another right-back.

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The club have been impressed with Matheus Nunes' performances, but could look to add another option to their squad. There was tentative interest in Spain's Pedro Porro before he signed a new long-term contract at Tottenham.

The club have also agreed new long-term contracts with both Josko Gvardiol and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Gvardiol had been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before agreeing to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.