Zinedine Zidane says he turned down clubs before taking 'dream' France job

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New France boss Zinedine Zidane has said he turned down club offers during his five years away football because coaching his national team was the "only thing" he wanted to do.

Zidane has landed his first coaching job since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 after being confirmed as Didier Deschamps' successor on Tuesday.

"For me it's a continuity, a dream," Zidane, arguably France's greatest-ever player, said. "I had some offers during the five years I was away to take charge of a club but I turned them all down for the France team. It was the only thing I wanted to do."

In the last five years, Zidane has been linked with many clubs -- including Manchester United on several occasions.

"I've said it many times: there is nothing greater than the France national team," Zidane added. "That's why it is a joy and, of course, a great pride for me to become the manager of this France team. It is also a responsibility.

"I have so many emotions, I am ready for the challenge. That's what motivates me.

"Today I have the opportunity to be in charge of this team and I will give everything so that this team can win. I would also like to congratulate DD [Deschamps] for these remarkable years."

Zinedine Zidane was confirmed as France's new head coach on Tuesday, signing a four-year contract. LOU BENOIST / AFP via Getty Images

In a glittering career as one of the most talented players in football history, Zidane won the Ballon d'Or and three FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

Zidane retired as a player in 2006 and went on to become one of the game's most successful coaches, winning three consecutive Champions Leagues with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018, as well as two LaLiga titles.

"What motivates me is the game, I was a No. 10, I like goals," Zidane added. "I was a leader on the field and now I want to be a leader by experience."

- France announce Zidane as new coach, replacing Didier Deschamps

- Zidane takes France job after five years out of coaching. What will he do?

Deschamps -- a former teammate of Zidane -- was in charge of France for 14 years, taking over in 2012 and departing after this summer's World Cup.

Under his management, a gifted France generation won the 2018 World Cup and were losing finalists in the 2022 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

Zidane will now lead France in this autumn's UEFA Nations League games, before they begin the qualifying campaign for Euro 2028 next year.

France are due to play Türkiye, Belgium and Italy in their Nations League group, beginning with Türkiye on Sept. 25.

Information from ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Associated Press was used in this report.