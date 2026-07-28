IFAB: VAR process of red card for Switzerland's Embolo was wrong

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The International Football Association Board (IFAB) clarified its guidance to referees which confirmed Switzerland forward Breel Embolo should not have been sent off in the World Cup quarterfinals against Argentina.

Embolo's second yellow card, after a video review for simulating being fouled, changed the momentum of the game in the 72nd minute soon after Switzerland tied the score at 1-1.

Argentina won 3-1 in extra time with help from the red-card decision that fueled complaints, including from previous opponent Egypt, referees were favoring Lionel Messi's team with decisions.

The FIFA-backed rules panel published a clarification Monday that VAR protocol for "mistaken identity" cases was not eligible for that type of incident at the World Cup, though it could be in future competitions.

"However, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded," the Zurich-based IFAB said in a statement.

Embolo fell to the ground on being challenged by Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who was shown a yellow card.

The VAR officials alerted the referee to the fact Paredes did not commit a foul and instead Embolo was shown a yellow, his second, and was sent off.

That is not how "mistaken identity" is currently meant to be applied, which is to correct the referee when a card is shown to the wrong player who did not commit the original foul penalized.

"The referee made the wrong decision," Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said after the game in Kansas City. "I know they will protect their referee but this rule destroyed our game today, and it's very painful, and to be eliminated in that way hurts a lot."

IFAB clarified the card "can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offense that was penalized; the offense itself cannot be reviewed/changed."

Breel Embolo protests to referee João Pinheiro after receiving a red card. Ercin Erturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

A review of VAR protocol has been ongoing since March and IFAB acknowledged that incidents like Embolo's are part of it.

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received," the Zurich-based group said.

IFAB is composed of FIFA-appointed officials and the four British football federations. Its annual meeting is each February or March to update The Laws of the Game that take effect for major tournaments or the next season.