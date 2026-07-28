Can U.S. Soccer afford to wait for USMNT coach Pochettino?

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Is Mauricio Pochettino still the head coach for the United States men's national team? Now at the start of a new World Cup cycle, that's the significant question that's still lingering for U.S. Soccer.

Initially hired through the end of the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino's status is now in the air after recently admitting that there are no guarantees that he'll continue with the USMNT.

"We are evaluating it, looking at it," Pochettino said on July 16 regarding a contract extension. "[U.S. Soccer] have made me an offer to continue, and we will see. Next week we will [make] a decision."

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That week has since come and gone. It has also now been 22 days since the USMNT exited the World Cup in the round of 16. In two months, the next international window will arrive and provide the first tests for the U.S. in the lead-up to 2030.

Although it's very early days in a new cycle, and we're still four years away from the next World Cup, the reality is that, at time of writing, there has yet to be a public announcement regarding whether Pochettino will remain as coach.

All of this leads us to another important question that might have to be answered soon: Can U.S. Soccer afford to wait for him to make a decision?

One last World Cup for a golden generation

It's far too early to make predictions about what a starting XI would be for the USMNT in the 2030 World Cup. But when glancing through the roster, the argument could be made that a handful of key players will continue to be in the running.

Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams should still fight for places in the XI four years from now despite the fact they will be in their early 30s. As for players who will be in their late 20s, Folarin Balogun would likely still remain as the standout candidate for starting striker.

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As part of a golden generation-of-sorts, 2030 could be the last World Cup for those names that will be veterans by the time the multi-continental tournament rolls around. And with preparations kicking off in a couple of months, it's not exactly the best start to the proceedings with a coach that is unsure if he still wants to stick around or not.

Stability is needed, and as we've seen in the latest World Cup, there's a correlation between national team success and coaches who have been willing to commit to long-term plans. New world champions Spain have been led by Luis de la Fuente for four years, and before his role with the senior national team, he coached Spain at the youth national level. Looking at finalists Argentina, they've been coached by Lionel Scaloni since 2018.

And even if Pochettino were to officially extend his contract in the very near future with the USMNT, would he stay for the full World Cup cycle through 2030?

play 1:12 Is Pochettino holding out for a club job over the USMNT?

The pull of European clubs

"The Premier League is the best in the world," Pochettino said last winter. "Of course I miss it.

"I am so happy in the USA, but I am always thinking about returning one day. It is the most competitive league, and of course I would love to come back again."

Could that return be soon?

According to reports, Premier League clubs and other teams from across the pond have shown an interest in signing Pochettino. With a résumé that includes the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, there likely would be no lack of noteworthy clubs that would be eager to bring in the UEFA Champions League runner-up.

For someone who wants to return to Europe one day, sticking with the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup would mean, at least, a six-year absence away from the Old Continent. That's also six valuable years for a coach who will be in his late 50s by the time the next World Cup is over. Keep in mind that Pochettino has also regularly left his future as undefined.

"Who knows what is going to happen," the coach said earlier this year. "Like I said, we are open. We don't have a contract for the future, but why not if we are happy and the federation is happy."

play 0:51 Nicol: Pochettino changed the identity of the USMNT

Clock is ticking for the USMNT

The good news for the USMNT is that were Pochettino to deny the contract extension, there's a list of domestic and foreign coaches that would be realistic and viable options. In fact, earlier this month, ESPN contributors named 11 possible candidates that would be excellent hires for the USMNT.

That said, even if a hiring was made as early as next week, it would be a rapid sprint for the new coach to prepare for the upcoming international window in two months. Then in November begins the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal stage, and by next summer, the 2027 Gold Cup kicks off.

And, if a replacement hire for Pochettino wasn't made by September, the USMNT would then face the unideal situation of starting off a new World Cup cycle under the leadership of an interim coach. Could Pochettino's uncertainty end up hurting the national team if that were to happen?

To the credit of the Argentine coach, even if he were to leave this summer, he's clearly gratified and passionate about his time with the United States. Sure, the World Cup left a serious bad taste in the mouth after the USMNT lost 4-1 to Belgium in the round of 16, but they also showed flashes of brilliance in the group stage. With their exciting press, they outplayed opponents like Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"I think we set the principles for the future to be very successful," he said after the defeat to Belgium. "I think we feel proud because ... I think we'll create something that is going to stay now in the federation and in this country."

Behind the scenes, he's also helped with setting what U.S. Soccer CEO J.T. Batson has described as "short-, medium- and long-term strategies" for the national team.

Pochettino obviously cares deeply about his time with the USMNT, but if he were to truly look out for what's best for American soccer, he needs to make a decision about his future soon.

Head coach or not, the clock is ticking for the next U.S. matches in September.