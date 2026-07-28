Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella bids emotional Chelsea farewell: 'Reached my dreams'

Open Extended Reactions

Marc Cucurella has shared a farewell video to Chelsea fans after completing his move to Real Madrid.

Madrid announced the signing of Cucurella on June 15 while the highly-rated left-back was on international duty with Spain at the World Cup.

Cucurella made 115 appearances for Chelsea, whom he joined in 2022 from Brighton and Hove Albion.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cucurella, 28, said he arrived at Stamford Bridge "as a young lad with a dream of winning many trophies and playing in the Champions League."

Cucurella admitted that while he had "a tough start" at Chelsea following a difficult first season at the club, "London will always be my home and you will always be part of my history. Once a Blue, always a Blue."

In Marc Cucurella's 2025/26 season with Chelsea he has had 34 appearances, scoring one goal alongside four assists. Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Cucurella won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his four seasons at the West London side.

"I now leave the club being a man," Cucurella said. "I've reached a lot of my dreams thanks to you and I want to thank you all for that."

Cucurella wished Chelsea all the best for the upcoming season following their turbulent 2025-26 campaign which saw the team finish 10th in the Premier League and go through three different managers before hiring Xabi Alonso in July.

- France announce Zinedine Zidane as new coach

- Besiktas confirm Mohamed Salah talks

- UEFA reiterates VAR should intervene in the case of 'clear and obvious' error

"I truly hope to see Chelsea up, where you belong and deserve to be," Cucurella said.

Cucurella started in all of Spain's eight games at the World Cup to help the national team lift the trophy. He signed a contract with Madrid through June 2032.

At Madrid, Cucurella will work under former Chelsea coach José Mourinho, who returned to the club 13 years after leaving the Spanish giants.