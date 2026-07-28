Hannah Hampton signs new two-year deal at Chelsea

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England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has signed a new two-year contract with Chelsea.

Having signed from Aston Villa in 2023, Hampton has won five trophies with the club. She became Chelsea's undisputed No.1 ahead of the 2024-25 season and played a vital role in Chelsea's unbeaten treble winning season, claiming the WSL's Golden Glove in the process - a trophy she then retained this summer.

Hampton said: "I'm really happy. Chelsea have always been my dream club to play for in England so to be able to extend for another two years is a proud moment.

"I don't want that journey to stop and I want to continue to grow more and learn more as a person.

Hannah Hampton is both Chelsea and England's undisputed No.1. Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

"I am happy and I know there is so much more I can achieve and so much more as a team we can achieve. I am going to do everything I can to help Chelsea get back to being as successful as we have been in the past."

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Hampton won the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2025, recognising her as the best goalkeeper in the world.