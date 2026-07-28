Josko Gvardiol signs new long-term deal at Man City

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Josko Gvardiol has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester City, the club have confirmed.

The defender has penned an extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, with the option of another year.

The 24-year-old's contract was not due to expire until 2028, but he has followed Phil Foden and Abdukodir Khusanov in agreeing improved terms this summer.

"I'm really looking forward to being here, to stay and to play here for many, many years," said Gvardiol. "The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one and the club provides absolutely everything for players.

"It's the best club in the world to be at. I have felt so much love and respect during my three years here and I don't take that for granted."

Gvardiol is the latest Man City player to sign a new contract at the club, alongside Phil Foden and Abdukodir Khusanov. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Gvardiol missed most of the second half of last season after suffering a broken leg in January. He was linked with moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, but has instead committed his future to City.

"As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted," he said. "It's been three years, and we've achieved a lot of things here together. "Also, the new manager is here. I felt that this is the right club for me and my family as well. I have everything I need here, and I've said it many times I really like it here in Manchester."

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