Western Sydney Wanderers 4-6 Chelsea: João Pedro hat trick kicks off Xabi Alonso's tenure with chaotic win

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Chelsea began their preseason campaign with a 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers in Xabi Alonso's first game since taking charge as manager.

João Pedro's second-half hat trick after being introduced as a substitute turned the game in Chelsea's favour in a forward-and-back contest that initially saw the Premier League side struggle to consistently stay in front.

Jamie Gittens also scored after coming off the bench while Dastan Satpayev scored on his first appearance for the club. Dário Essugo was the other goal-scorer.

Chelsea struck first early in the first half when Satpayev, 17, showed off his pace to break in behind and rifle past Western Sydney goalkeeper Jordan Holmes.

The Australian side equalised not long after, defender Anthony Pantazopoulos heading home at the back post off a corner. As Western Sydney continued pressing high up the pitch, Chelsea struggled to build momentum, regularly giving away possession inside their own half.

João Pedro scored a hat-trick in Sydney Matt King/Getty Images

Audan Hammond struck not long after the half-hour mark to give the A-League outfit a deserved lead before Essugo equalised after playing a lovely one-two on the edge of the box.

After the break, Western Sydney continued to enjoy themselves against an inexperienced Chelsea outfit, Dylan Scicluna capitalising on a blocked clearance from Landon Emenalo to score with beautiful curling finish.

That goal preceded a number of changes on both sides, Alonso introducing the likes of Estêvão, Cole Palmer, Gittens and Pedro in one go.

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Just minutes later, nifty footwork from Pedro saw him work to the byline before he squared the ball across goal, Gittens on hand to steer it home to make it 3-3.

The two sides exchanged goals once again as Carluccio won the ball high up the pitch to feed Awan Lual inside the box as Western Sydney took the lead.

Pedro scored his first on 80 minutes to equalise, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. He quickly added two more, the first another strike from just inside the area as Chelsea countered, the second from a corner, to complete his hat trick and end Western Sydney's stubborn challenge.

Chelsea return to action in Australia on Saturday when they take on Tottenham.