Philippines stunned by Myanmar in ASEAN Championship opener

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TARLAC, Philippines -- Philippines' hopes of reaching a second straight ASEAN Championship knockout stage suffered a major setback on Tuesday after Myanmar cruised to a stunning 4-1 victory at New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Than Paing struck in each half to help Myanmar secure its first three points of the tournament after opening with a defeat to Malaysia, while Philippines suffered its first home loss since falling to Iran during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers two years ago.

With torrential rain falling before kickoff, Myanmar made the brighter start and grabbed the lead in the seventh minute.

Kyaw Min Oo headed home after Soe Moe Kyaw's initial effort from a corner was blocked by Daisuke Sato inside the box, reacting quickest to convert the rebound.

Things went from bad to worse for Philippines just before the half-hour mark. Maung Maung Lwin split the defense with a perfectly-weighted through ball to Than Paing, who calmly slotted past Quincy Kammeraad to double Myanmar's advantage.