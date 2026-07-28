Malaysia ease to second win at ASEAN Championship after belatedly finding spark

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KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- For a while, it looked like it might be another nervy evening for Malaysia at the 2026 ASEAN Championship on Tuesday evening -- as was the case in their Group B opener last week where they had to come from behind to beat Myanmar 2-1 in a game they were expected to win comfortably.

But after an opening period where they spurned a host of gilt-edged opportunities and had Paulo Josué to thank for the lead they took right on the stroke of halftime, Harimau Malaya eventually found their spark after the break -- with further strikes from Endrick and Wan Kuzain and an own-goal by Viengxay Sidavong handing them a convincing 4-0 win over Laos.

The result sends Malaysia top of Group B and, more importantly, ensures they have claimed a maximum six points from their opening two matches -- especially with tougher tests to come against the tournament's record seven-time champions Thailand and 2024 semifinalists Philippines.

In a first half where he loomed as the hosts' likeliest source of a goal, it was no surprise that it was Josué -- who scored both their goals against Myanmar -- who finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute, adjusting his body cleverly to guide G. Parvithran's low cross into the bottom corner.

Parvithran, who is emerging as an exciting prospect for Malaysia even though he is yet to make his professional debut at club level, was the creator once more in the 57th minute as he raced onto Syafiq Ahmad's slide-rule pass before cutting the ball back for an unmarked Endrick to convert from 12 yards out.

The contest was effectively over nine minutes later when it was again a foray down the left that led to a Harimau Malaya goal -- Mohamadou Sumareh wriggling free on the edge of the area before his dangerous ball into the six-yard box was stabbed into the back of his own net by Viengxay.

And there was still one final roar to be had for the 10,004 gathered at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in in the 84th minute when new arrival Kuzain -- who only won his first cap against Myanmar -- got off the mark for Malaysia with a sumptuous knuckleball freekick from the edge of the box, capping off what was ultimately a fine evening for the hosts even if it had gotten off to a slow start.

More to follow...