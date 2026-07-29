Liverpool's retro 2026-27 away kit features patterns of old match tickets

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Much like this season's home kit, Liverpool have gone back to the glory days of the 1980s in search of inspiration for their away kit for the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Specifically, their new jersey is based on the beloved white-and-red design worn on the road between 1985 and 1988.

With first Crown Paints and then Candy electrical appliances splashed across the midriff as sponsors, the cult jerseys were worn by the Reds while winning two league titles and an FA Cup.

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The original kit featured a white body with shiny tonal striping in the material (complete with repeating Liver bird logos), as well as chunky red trim on the collar and cuff and the vintage Adidas trefoil logo on the chest.

The modern update retains the colour palette with strawberry red detail laid over a crisp, icy white base. The V-neck collar looks every inch an '80s throwback while a "heritage" club crest, similar to that worn by the Reds between 1987 and 1992, takes pride of place alongside the trefoil on the chest.

Adidas

While the shirt might look a little plain and understated from a distance, a closer inspection reveals subtle design elements incorporated therein. Indeed, the key difference between the original kit and this modern revamp is the pattern embossed within the fabric.

The striping replaced by a bespoke geometric "LFC" graphic which is inspired by the printing found on Anfield match and season tickets throughout the 1970s and '80s -- a cool touch that also serves as an homage to the thousands of matchgoing fans who have passed through the stadium turnstiles over the decades.

Vintage match tickets often had elaborate graphics and artwork added in the background before being printed up with the relevant matchday information, primarily to help transform the stub into a club-branded keepsake for fans, but also as a means to help outfox counterfeiters.

How about that for a lovely little snippet of everyday footballing ephemera? Subtle, and all the better for it.