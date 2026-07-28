Wan Kuzain's stunning first goal for Malaysia has been a long time coming

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KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Wan Kuzain in the yellow and black of Malaysia has been a long time coming.

Well over a decade, in fact.

Of pure Malaysian heritage but born and raised in the American state of Illinois, Kuzain really came under the radar of Malaysia fans when it emerged that he -- a United States U17 international back in 2015 -- was eligible to play for Harimau Malaya through his parents.

YouTube highlights of him playing at any level spread like wildfire among Malaysian fans.

For one reason or another, year after year went by seemingly without Kuzain getting any closer to representing Malaysia -- even after the idea of him switching his allegiance from the country of his birth became a realistic prospect.

Back in 2019 -- with Kuzain now boasting MLS experience with Sporting Kansas City -- there was the possibility of him joining Malaysia's U22 side to compete at the Southeast Asian Games, only for documentation issues that hindered him officially gaining citizenship reportedly putting an end to that process.

Until now.

At the weekend, when he was introduced as a substitute in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Myanmar in their 2026 ASEAN Championship opener, Kuzain officially became a Malaysia international.

And on Tuesday, appearing in front of the Harimau Malaya faithful at home for the first time, Kuzain once again came off the bench and -- on this occasion -- really announced his arrival, opening his account with a superb freekick in the 86th minute to round off the scoring in a 4-0 victory over Laos.

Initially smothered by a couple of his teammates, the 27-year-old promptly escaped their clutches and hurdled over the advertising boards to make a beeline to the supporters in the stands -- acknowledging their support and embracing their adulation.

For many of them who have been following his journey, Kuzain representing Malaysia is a dream that has finally come true.

So has it been everything he imagined?

"It's everything and more," Kuzain told ESPN after the victory over Laos. "Words can't really describe it. I think you saw how much it meant in that celebration.

"People have known me since I was 11 years old. Good comments, bad comments, the in-between ... I think, at the end of the day, it's a country that cares, and has cared, about me. And that's all you can ask for.

"So however I can give back to them, I'm going to do my best."

At first glance, it was difficult to say for certain how Kuzain had sent the ball hurtling into the back of the net with such venom. Part-knuckeball, part-laces-through -- but fully a moment of opportunism that hints at the guile he might bring to the team.

"I saw that the goalie was cheating a little bit [in moving early towards the far post]," he explained. "I think he thought that I was probably going to cross it. So I was like 'hey, why not?'

"And, things like that, I'm glad go in."