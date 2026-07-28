Wan Kuzain's stunning first goal for Malaysia has been a long time coming

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Wan Kuzain in the yellow and black of Malaysia has been a long time coming.
Well over a decade, in fact.
Of pure Malaysian heritage but born and raised in the American state of Illinois, Kuzain really came under the radar of Malaysia fans when it emerged that he -- a United States U17 international back in 2015 -- was eligible to play for Harimau Malaya through his parents.
YouTube highlights of him playing at any level spread like wildfire among Malaysian fans.
For one reason or another, year after year went by seemingly without Kuzain getting any closer to representing Malaysia -- even after the idea of him switching his allegiance from the country of his birth became a realistic prospect.
Back in 2019 -- with Kuzain now boasting MLS experience with Sporting Kansas City -- there was the possibility of him joining Malaysia's U22 side to compete at the Southeast Asian Games, only for documentation issues that hindered him officially gaining citizenship reportedly putting an end to that process.
Until now.
At the weekend, when he was introduced as a substitute in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Myanmar in their 2026 ASEAN Championship opener, Kuzain officially became a Malaysia international.
And on Tuesday, appearing in front of the Harimau Malaya faithful at home for the first time, Kuzain once again came off the bench and -- on this occasion -- really announced his arrival, opening his account with a superb freekick in the 86th minute to round off the scoring in a 4-0 victory over Laos.
Initially smothered by a couple of his teammates, the 27-year-old promptly escaped their clutches and hurdled over the advertising boards to make a beeline to the supporters in the stands -- acknowledging their support and embracing their adulation.
For many of them who have been following his journey, Kuzain representing Malaysia is a dream that has finally come true.
So has it been everything he imagined?
"It's everything and more," Kuzain told ESPN after the victory over Laos. "Words can't really describe it. I think you saw how much it meant in that celebration.
"People have known me since I was 11 years old. Good comments, bad comments, the in-between ... I think, at the end of the day, it's a country that cares, and has cared, about me. And that's all you can ask for.
"So however I can give back to them, I'm going to do my best."
At first glance, it was difficult to say for certain how Kuzain had sent the ball hurtling into the back of the net with such venom. Part-knuckeball, part-laces-through -- but fully a moment of opportunism that hints at the guile he might bring to the team.
"I saw that the goalie was cheating a little bit [in moving early towards the far post]," he explained. "I think he thought that I was probably going to cross it. So I was like 'hey, why not?'
"And, things like that, I'm glad go in."
The impact that Kuzain had off the bench is bound to lead to calls for him to play a more prominent role moving forward, especially with Malaysia set for tougher tests ahead in the form of the ASEAN Championship's record seven-time champions Thailand on Saturday, before they finish off their group-stage campaign on Aug. 8 against 2024 semifinalists Philippines.
While Kuzain obviously would love to feature more, he is also realistic -- and respectful of Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe -- enough to know he might have to bide his time a little more.
"For me personally, obviously whatever minutes I get -- five minutes, ten minutes, 90 minutes -- I just try to make the most of it," added Kuzain, who is currently playing for Sporting Jax in the American second-tier USL Championship.
"It's been a long journey to get here and I just want to make the most of it. Legs might be tired still, might still be sleep deprived, but we try to make the most out of it."
"I know I'm new. I know this is my first camp. I know I'm came [a] 30-hour journey to get here. I knew it wasn't going to be easy to get the minutes that I'm used to, at least at club level.
"So yeah, it's just one day at a time. Hopefully I can get my legs and jetlag under control, and hopefully more minutes to come."
Kuzain had to endure a 30-hour journey to get Florida -- where Sporting Jax hail from -- to get to Southeast Asia to feature at the ASEAN Championship. Malaysia fans have had to survive over a decade before now finally getting to call him one of their own.
In both cases, it already looks worth the wait.