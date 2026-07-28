Andy Burnham joins critics of FIFA's World Cup private investment plan

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said "football does not belong to investors" as he joined the criticism of FIFA's plan to set up a new private company to run the World Cup and other competitions.

FIFA on Tuesday announced it was seeking to launch FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would bring together the sale of FIFA's commercial rights with the operational delivery of its tournaments.

The new body would be open to private investors and was quickly condemned by Europe's governing body UEFA, which said in a statement that "the soul and governance of football are not assets to trade."

Burnham, a keen Everton supporter, posted a statement on social media to join the chorus of criticism.

"Let me say this very directly. Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine," Burnham said.

Andy Burnham has come out against FIFA's proposed World Cup private investment plans. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone's to sell. Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out.

"Football belongs to the fans. It always has, and it always will."

Earlier the Football Supporters' Association called the plan a "new low" from the world governing body as it turned its fire on FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

- UEFA blasts FIFA proposal to allow for $10B in World Cup private investment

- Grading the 2026 World Cup from Spain's A to Infantino's F

- FIFA's Gianni Infantino slams World Cup critics for 'spreading hate'

A statement read: "Many supporters came home from the World Cup believing FIFA couldn't do much more to ruin everything we love about football's greatest tournament. Less than two weeks after the final ball was kicked, they've shown they can always find a new low.

"Like so many across the game, we are furious. We will examine the detail as it emerges, but we will do everything in our power as fans to fight back against the long line of decisions made that seriously threaten the future of football for short-term commercial gain.

"This cannot become another step in Gianni Infantino's attempt to reshape football without regard for supporters or the wider game. We fully support UEFA's statement.

"Every governing body, national association, league, club, supporter and stakeholder now has a responsibility to stand together and protect the future of our game."