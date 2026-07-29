DJ Erling Haaland? How the Man City star is enjoying his summer

Open Extended Reactions

After being catapulted to a new level of global stardom at the FIFA World Cup thanks to a combination of his force of personality and dominating on-field presence, Manchester City and Norway star Erling Haaland has used his post-tournament break to lap up the European sun -- all while still keeping the internet meme-machine fed.

First, in the grand tradition of footballers in their summer breaks, Haaland popped up in St. Tropez on the French Riviera to celebrate his 26th birthday, donning a Viking-horned helmet as he ducked behind the DJ booth to celebrate alongside DJ &ME, a member of the Berlin-based Keinemusik collective.

Days later, Haaland appeared at the star-studded wedding of Man City teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma and childhood sweetheart Alessia Elefante in Chiesa Madre di San Giorgio Martire in Italy, leading the guests in the now-famous Viking Row.

After reaching the quarterfinals of the World Cup in North America, where Norway were eliminated by England, Haaland is amongst the City players who have been granted additional time off by the club before they report for preseason.

Alongside the likes of Rodri, Rayan Cherki and new signing Elliot Anderson, the striker was absent from the 28-player squad that was named for the club's tour of Asia on Tuesday, with games against Internazionale, a K-League All Stars side and Atlético Madrid across Hong Kong and South Korea to serve as Enzo Maresca's first games in charge since taking over from Pep Guardiola.