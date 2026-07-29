Xabi Alonso says Chelsea need 'balance' - as Danny Welbeck move edges closer

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Xabi Alonso has said his Chelsea squad is in need of "balance," as a move for Danny Welbeck reportedly edges closer.

Chelsea have lacked experience in recent years and that was on show again in a pre-season friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday, when the oldest starting player was just 23 years old.

Surprise moves for both Welbeck and Jordan Henderson, 35 and 36 respectively, are in the works -- according to British media -- while reports in both the BBC and the Athletic on Tuesday suggested the Brighton striker is set for a medical with Chelsea so he can join up with the team for their tour in Hong Kong.

While new boss Alonso did not confirm the approaches after the 6-4 win in Australia, he said he was seeking additions to his team.

The signing of Danny Welbeck would represent a shift in transfer policy for Chelsea, who have largely targeted youth for the last four years. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I'm sure that from today to the last day of the transfer [window] there will be a lot of links, a lot of rumours, so to be commenting on all of them, it's going to be a hard task," Alonso said.

"But for sure, we need proper balance in terms of qualities, in terms of positions, in terms of balance. We want to have a complete squad and we want to make a good team."

Welbeck scored 13 Premier League goals in 37 matches last season. Both he and Brentford's Henderson have a year left on their contracts.

Brighton are understood to be willing to let Welbeck move for the right price, while Henderson could be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

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Henderson is still nursing a broken arm after falling over an advertising hoarding during celebrations following England's World Cup round of 32 win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

He underwent surgery earlier in July.