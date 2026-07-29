Marc Cucurella keeps World Cup promise and gets tattoo of Spain coach on arm

Open Extended Reactions

Marc Cucurella fulfilled his promise of getting a tattoo featuring his Spain coach Luis de la Fuente after winning the World Cup.

The new Real Madrid player had declared in the early stages of the tournament in North America that he would get a tattoo of De la Fuente if Spain lifted the trophy.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra-time at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 and nine days later, Cucurella unveiled on Instagram the new ink work just above his left elbow.

The tattoo shows De la Fuente holding the World Cup trophy, with the number 26 to commemorate the year of Spain's victory.

Cucurella kept his promise. Getty Images/Cucurella Instagram

Cucurella wrote: "A promise kept." Cucurella, 27, started in all of Spain's eight games at the World Cup to help the national team lift the trophy.

The left-back kept his promise of dyeing his long curly hair red after Spain won the European Championship in 2024 and delivered. Cucurella recently signed a contract with Real Madrid to end a four-year spell at Chelsea.

After Spain won the final, De la Fuente joked that he might have made a mistake.

"I've already told them, 'did you make a mistake?" he said. "They did, but they'll enjoy it.

"I'm not so terribly ugly that they will need to put it somewhere nobody can see it. But it makes me laugh and I am proud they keep their promises."