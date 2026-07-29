Tottenham vs Sydney FC LIVE: Updates as Roberto De Zerbi's side continues preseason campaign

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Tottenham continue their preseason campaign ahead of the 2026/27 season by taking on Sydney FC in the Allianz Stadium.

After surviving a relegation battle last year, this is Spurs' third outing ahead of the start of the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi's side already having played MK Dons and Auckland FC. You can follow all the action live as it happens with ESPN.

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After beating MK Dons 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week, Spurs travelled to New Zealand where they kicked off their current tour.

Taking on Auckland FC last Sunday, they won 2-0 at Eden Park.

Dane Scarlett and Richarlison were on the scoresheet in front of a record crowd in the New Zealand capital.

Mateus Fernandes, who joined earlier in the summer in an £85 million move from West Ham, was the only significant new signing to get a run out.

New arrivals Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Sandro Tonali did not feature.

This will be the first of two matches in Australia for Spurs. They face Chelsea on Saturday Aug.1 in Sydney's Accor Stadium. Sydney FC, today's opponents, finished fifth in the most recent A-League campaign, two spots below Auckland FC - Tottenham's last opponent - who went on to win the competition outright in the playoffs.