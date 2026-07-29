FA, Concacaf 'deeply concerned' by Gianni Infantino, FIFA's World Cup plan

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The Football Association and Concacaf have both said they are "deeply concerned" by FIFA's proposed private investment plan, criticising the governing body over what they described as a lack of transparency and due process.

FIFA announced on Tuesday proposals to set up a private company to run its competitions which would have links to the extended family of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The FA said it was "completely unaware" of the proposal before media reports emerged and questioned both the governance process and the principles behind the plan.

"We were completely unaware of this proposal and no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached," an FA statement read.

"Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

"When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further."

FIFA announced proposals on Tuesday to set up a private company to run its competitions. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

UEFA is accelerating efforts to hold an emergency meeting of its 55 member associations this week, sources told ESPN, to discuss plans, including a potential World Cup boycott.

UEFA said on Tuesday that it takes the plan "extremely seriously" and that it "crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross".

Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, said it had also learned of the proposal through media reports before a FIFA news release and echoed concerns over the process.

"Concacaf was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release," the confederation said.

"We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process.

"We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.

"As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the confederations and every member association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport.

"Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship.

"This is the framework within which Concacaf operates. We trust that all within the FIFA family will act in the same manner."

Information from PA and ESPN's Mark Ogden was used in this report.