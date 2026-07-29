Jack Grealish excluded from Man City preseason tour squad, still recovering from injury

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Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City's squad for their preseason tour of Asia as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

The 30-year-old hasn't played since January after undergoing surgery while on loan at Everton.

He returned to training with City last week, but was not part of the squad which travelled to Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca left the door open for Grealish to play for City again when he held his first news conference on Friday. But the prospect of a return seems increasingly unlikely with the midfielder now staying behind in Manchester to work on his fitness.

Grealish was on loan at Everton last season. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that no decisions have been made about where Grealish might play next season. He's under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

Everton are interested in agreeing another loan move while there have also been tentative enquiries from other clubs in the Premier League, MLS and Saudi Arabia.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also been left out of City's tour squad as he nears another loan move to Championship side Sheffield United.

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Maresca has been able to include some World Cup players in his travelling party including Tijjani Reijnders, Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Josko Gvardiol, Antoine Semenyo and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Claudio Echeverri is part of the group after loan moves to Bayer Leverkusen and Girona last season. Savinho has also travelled amid renewed speculation that Tottenham will launch another bid for the Brazilian winger.