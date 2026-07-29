Gianni Infantino tells FIFA members to agree to World Cup plan or miss $40m in funding - report

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has told the governing body's 211 member associations they will each receive $40 million -- but only if they approve his proposed private investment plan for the men's World Cup by September, according to reports.

Press Association understands, as first reported by The Times, that member associations have until Sept. 19 to vote on the proposal, which would allow private investors to buy stakes in the tournament. The letter follows a backlash to the plans, with sources telling ESPN that UEFA is considering options, including a potential World Cup boycott, over what it described as a lack of consultation and governance.

Infantino writes in the letter that a $10 billion funding package would be available if the plan is approved, compared with $2.7 billion if it is rejected.

"The decision on whether or not to proceed with this proposal belongs entirely to you," the letter, as reported by The Times, reads.

"Should you wish to proceed this $10billion package will become available as of January 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.

"Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme [development money] of $2.7billion as previously presented.

"In total for the upcoming cycle starting as of January 1, 2027 each member association will have the possibility of access up to $40million per member association under this proposal."

Gianni Infantino wants FIFA's private investment plan to go through. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Football Association and Concacaf have both said they are "deeply concerned" by FIFA's plan to sell stakes in its major competitions.

FIFA's announcement on Tuedsay also produced a furious backlash from European football's governing body UEFA, which insisted the World Cup is not an "asset to trade."

"We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached," the FA added in a statement on Wednesday.

"Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

"When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further."

Information from PA and ESPN's Mark Ogden was used in this report.