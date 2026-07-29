Aston Villa's €30 million offer for Allan rejected by Palmeiras - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Palmeiras have rejected a €30 million ($34m) offer from Aston Villa for their Brazilian forward Allan, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League outfit presented a €25 million ($28m) bid plus €5m in add-ons for the versatile 22-year-old.

Palmeiras turned down the offer as they consider Allan a key player and believe his market value will rise.

Villa are looking to replace English forward Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea last week for a club record fee of £117 million ($155m).

Allan has been at Palmeiras since 2019. Photo by Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images

Allan, who was promoted to Palmeiras' first team last season, can play as a right winger, attacking midfielder or forward.

A reported target of Newcastle United and Liverpool, Allan has scored six goals and had four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions in 2026.

- Premier League 2026-27 kits: Ranking every jersey released

- Premier League 2026 summer transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

ESPN has reported in recent months that Palmeiras are only willing to listen to offers above €45 million ($51m) for Allan, a youth product of the São Paulo outfit.

Palmeiras are top of the Brazilian Serie A table after 20 games and have reached the knockout rounds of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.