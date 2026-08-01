Chelsea complete the signing of Danny Welbeck from Brighton

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Chelsea have completed the signing of Danny Welbeck from Brighton, the club have announced.

The move has come as quite a surprise, given that Welbeck is 35-years-old and Chelsea have, since the BlueCo takeover in 2022, largely pursued a transfer policy that has prioritised youth and players under the age of 25.

New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has said in preseason that his side needs more "balance."

In the Blues' win over Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this week, the oldest starting player was just 23.

Danny Welbeck has played for Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton across his storied career. He has now joined Chelsea. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it's something that fills you with such immense pride," Welbeck said to club media. "Knowing the history of Chelsea, it's a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season.

"I'm really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of the boys already and I've had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.

"I've got that fire in my belly and I'm ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud."

Welbeck is the latest in a number of additions to Alonso's Chelsea squad this summer.

Other arrivals include Morgan Rogers, -- who made the move from Aston Villa in a record deal for a British player -- Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker scored 13 Premier League goals in 37 matches for Brighton last season.

Chelsea are also pursuing a deal for Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson, according to reports.