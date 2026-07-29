Brighton striker Danny Welbeck to join Chelsea on two-year deal, set for medical

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Danny Welbeck has agreed to join Chelsea from Brighton and is set to have a medical at Stamford Bridge, the Press Association understands.

The 35-year-old will then fly to Hong Kong to join his new team-mates on the second leg of their pre-season tour, having agreed a two-year deal.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker emerged on Monday as a surprise candidate to bolster the Blues' forward line after scoring 13 Premier League goals in 37 matches last term -- the best return of his career.

The deal increases the likelihood of departures from the London club, with uncertainty already surrounding the futures of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

Danny Welbeck has made more than 400 Premier League appearances and has played for Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester United. Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Delap is considered second-choice striker behind João Pedro, who impressed in his debut campaign last season with 15 league goals and scored a nine-minute hat trick in Tuesday's 6-4 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers, while Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and has attracted interest from Aston Villa.

Former Manchester City academy player Delap had been expected to be given a second year to prove himself after an unsuccessful debut campaign following his £30million move from Ipswich a year ago, though this latest development would seem to cast doubt on his future.

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Welbeck's signing would mark another significant step in a revised Chelsea transfer policy, as they seek to recruit more established buys under new manager Xabi Alonso.

With more than 400 Premier League appearances, the former England striker's arrival is the clearest departure yet from the club's recent strategy of seeking out young, inexperienced players with potential.

Welbeck signed a 12-month contract extension at Brighton in March.

Alonso also has Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha on the books following his move from sister club Strasbourg, as well as 20-year-old Marc Guiu, who has been given only limited playing time in the league since moving from Barcelona in 2024.