Tottenham require penalty shootout to beat Sydney FC in preseason friendly

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Tottenham secured another preseason victory when beating Sydney FC 4-2 via a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The match was decided by spot kicks after Mathys Tel's opener was cancelled out by Takahiro Sekine in the second half.

In the shootout, Martin Dúbravka saved one penalty while Sydney's Josh Lacey hit the post, handing Spurs the advantage.

Roberto De Zerbi left new signings Andy Robertson and Sandro Tonali on the bench but both were introduced in the second half for their first Spurs run out in front of fans (Tonali did play in a behind-closed-doors friendly against MK Dons).

Martin Dubravka saves a penalty during Spurs' shootout win. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

Robertson in particular impressed, finding space down the left-hand side to threaten with a series of crosses only for teammates to fail to capitalise.

Both players were successful with their penalties in the shootout.

Tottenham started the contest in dominant fashion, pressing Sydney high up the pitch and preventing them from escaping their own half. Goalkeeper Gus Hoefsloot was fortunate that a series of errors did not gift the Premier League side an early goal.

Despite the pressure, Spurs struggled to fashion clearcut chances, Conor Gallagher coming the closest when his effort was blocked.

Just before the half-hour mark, Tottenham were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. It looked a tricky position, perhaps not offering enough distance for a shot to get up and over the wall.

Regardless, Tel did just that with a superb strike that nestled in the top corner. Spurs managed to keep hold of their 1-0 advantage heading into half-time.

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After the break, De Zerbi's side struggled to build on their advantage. Genuine chances were few and far between, even if Hoefsloot was never too far away from an error when playing the ball with his feet.

The lack of a killer goal cost spurs when Sekine equalised. It was a somewhat fortunate goal, the final pass to him only finding him in space thanks to a deflection, but the Japanese winger finished well once he found himself in on goal.

Despite Robertson's best efforts to create a winner for his teammates, the final result saw the game go straight to a shootout after the full-time whistle.

Luca Williams-Barnett, Tonali, Robertson and Dane Scarlett were all successful from the spot. Jamie Donley missed his penalty but with two unsuccessful efforts from Sydney, Spurs had enough to secure a third preseason victory in as many matches.