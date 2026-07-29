Roberto De Zerbi on Tottenham's Lucas Bergvall: 'I don't want to convince anyone to stay'

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Roberto De Zerbi offered little certainty on Lucas Bergvall when discussing the Sweden international's future after Tottenham beat Sydney FC via a penalty shootout on Wednesday.

Asked about whether the Spurs boss has received any clarity from the 20-year-old midfielder, who started his first match in this friendly tour, De Zerbi repeated his previous comments regarding the commitment and dedication he expects of Tottenham players.

"I would like that he stays with us -- I think he's a potential top, top, top player, but in the end I don't want to convince anyone to stay," he said.

"I think Tottenham is already, without me, a top club, and we are not to convince anyone to stay. I think he can find the space because the competition between the players will be very strong. We are Tottenham and we have to build a strong squad, not just 11 players.

Lucas Bergvall in action for Tottenham against Sydney FC. Photo by Robbie Stephenson/PA Images via Getty Images.

"Especially considering a lot of injuries we suffered in the last two, three seasons. Football is going in a clear direction: to compete for the [highest] place on the table, you have to manage 22, 23, 24 players.

"I'm speaking with him before the end of the last season, during the World Cup two times, now we are speaking better now [face to face] without competition in this moment. Now I started to work [with him] like I know, like my style. In the last season, when we prepared the games, we worked on the head, on the mentality, more than the style of play.

"I think his position is very clear for me now also because I needed time to understand the characteristic of the players, but I would like that he stays with us. He's a very young, very good player, good guy, and it's not so easy and so fast to find a young player of that level."

While the future of Bergvall, who has had approaches by both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest rebuffed, remains up in the air, De Zerbi instead turned his attention to his newer recruits, calling star signing Sandro Tonali "a precious diamond" after his record-breaking signing from Newcastle.

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"But we have to manage him like a precious diamond. We have to help him to improve in the last decision, as [well] as physical work. He has to work hard to become stronger because this diamond footballer needs to be strong and to give space when there is the right moment.

"I usually give time to all my young players I work with in my career, and with his potential, he is a special player."

Tottenham take on Chelsea in their final Australian friendly match on Saturday at Accor Stadium, kick-off 7:45pm AEST (10.45am UK).