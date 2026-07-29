Liverpool preparing bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola - sources

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Liverpool are preparing an official bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, sources told ESPN.

The Reds have held preliminary talks with his representatives and the player is keen on a move to Anfield.

Barcola, who is out of contract in 2028, is thought to be valued at around €150 million (£128.5m/$170.9m).

Liverpool are in the market for a new elite winger following the departure of Mohamed Salah at the end of last season.

Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Liverpool. Photo by Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

They have a long-held interest in Barcola, who has made clear he will not sign a new contract at PSG.

The France international made 49 appearances for PSG last season, registering 13 goals and seven assists to help the club retain both the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League.

Competition in wide areas with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué limited the forward's game time and sources told ESPN he is eager for a new challenge.

Barcola, who scored three goals in eight appearances for France at this summer's World Cup, predominantly plays on the left but can also operate on the right.