Neymar confirms Brazil retirement: 'My time has passed'

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Neymar has confirmed his retirement from international duty weeks after revealing he had played his last game for Brazil at the World Cup.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals, Neymar announced his career with Brazil had "finished" after his team's World Cup exit against Norway in the round of 16 on July 5.

Neymar's father, Neymar da Silva Santos Sr., had urged his son to "keep playing".

Speaking after coming on as a substitute in Santos' 4-2 triumph over after Venezuela's Universidad Central in Tuesday's Copa Sudamericana ​match, Neymar told reporters: "I think my time with the ⁠national team has already passed. I made history there, ​and I'm very happy about it.

Neymar has 130 caps for Brazil. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

"I experienced a lot ​there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don't think I want anymore."

Neymar, 34, had not played with the national team since October 2023 when he tore his ACL and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil.

After some strong performances for Santos, where Neymar is contracted until 2026, the veteran forward made Brazil's World Cup.

He was emotional after Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1990. Neymar scored a late consolation penalty as Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway and the forward slumped to the ground in tears after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"I tried, I tried. Now, it's over," he told Globo. "I started here; I finished here."

Neymar's latest comments came on the same day that Carlo Ancelotti resumed his work with Brazil's national team.

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The Italian manager met with the national teams department at the CBF headquarters in Rio to draw up plans for their upcoming fixtures.

Brazil have three international friendlies starting in September and there will be also be another FIFA window in November before the South American qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup kick off next year.

"We're going to start putting together a new squad, scouting and trialling young players, but without letting go of some of the players who were with us at the World Cup and who still have a lot to offer the national team," Ancelotti told the CBF.