Barcelona board approve Kerolin signing from Manchester City

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Barcelona expect to complete the signing of Manchester City forward Kerolin Nicoli after the club's board approved a deal worth up to €1.5 million ($1.7m) on Wednesday.

Kerolin, 26, will become the European champions' fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of goalkeeper Tyler McCamey and defenders Renee Van Asten and Martina Fernández.

Negotiations to sign Kerolin have been ongoing for weeks, with Barça's board voting in favour of completing the deal at a meeting on Wednesday.

"The imminent addition of a new women's football first team player will be communicated once the operation is confirmed," the Catalan club announced in a statement afterwards.

Brazil international Kerolin starred as City completed a Women's Super League and FA Cup double last season, scoring 10 goals in 19 appearances.

Kerolin is set to join Barcelona from Manchester City. Steve Bardens/Getty Images

She only joined City in 2025 after three years in the United States with North Carolina Courage.

Prior to that, she played in Spain for Madrid CFF, while she has also represented Palmeiras, Ponte Preta and Osasco Audax in her homeland.

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Man City were eager to receive a significant fee for Kerolin and are confident of strengthening their squad for this season's Women's Champions League, sources said.

Kerolin's signing continues a busy summer at Barça. McCamey has joined from Dallas Trinity to provide competition for Cata Coll, while Van Asten and Fernández will bolster the defence.

Additions to Pere Romeu's squad were necessary after a string of high profile exits at the end of last season.

Alexia Putellas and Mapi León have both moved to London City Lionesses, Ona Batlle joined Arsenal and Salma Paralluelo made the switch to OL Lyonnes.

Meanwhile, Barça are also working on a preseason friendly against City to be played on Aug. 15 in England.

Information from ESPN's Emily Keogh contributed to this report.