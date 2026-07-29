FIFA opens 'assault' case against Argentina trio over World Cup final

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings for "assault" against Argentina players Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina as well as assistant coach Roberto Ayala over clashes with Spain players following the World Cup final in New Jersey earlier this month.

Following a week-long investigation into the scenes that marred the postmatch celebrations at MetLife Stadium, FIFA has also opened a catalogue of proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) for alleged breaches of regulations during "several matches" at the tournament.

Argentina's Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi have also been issued with proceedings for alleged unsporting conduct.

The proceedings opened against Paredes, Molina and Ayala are the most serious, however, and relate to onfield clashes with Gavi, Rodri and Dani Olmo.

Leandro Paredes was among the Argentina players involved in a fracas with Spain players following the World Cup final. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

If found guilty, Paredes, Molina and Ayala are likely to face lengthy suspensions.

"In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course," FIFA said in a statement.

The proceedings against the AFA relate to chanting and inappropriate messages, including those with political references to the Falkland Islands, which are claimed by Argentina as the Islas Malvinas but controlled by the United Kingdom.

Argentina players held a banner that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" which translates to "The Malvinas Islands are Argentinian" before leaving it on the pitch following their win over England in the semifinals.

The AFA has also been hit with investigations into allegations of racist abuse.

The FIFA statement added: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association for potential breaches of article 13 paragraph 2 c) (Using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature), article 14 paragraph 5 (Team misconduct), article 15 (Discrimination and racist abuse) and article 17 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in light of discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches of the representative team of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026."

Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the World Cup final on July 12 after an extra-time goal from Ferran Torres. Lionel Scaloni's team were seeking to become the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil in 1962.