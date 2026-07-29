Wrexham sign Danny Imray from Crystal Palace; Paul Mullin joins Rotherham

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Wrexham have completed the signing of wing-back Danny Imray from Premier League side Crystal Palace, the clubs announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has joined for an undisclosed transfer fee that sources told ESPN's Tom Hamilton was in the region of £5 million ($6.7m).

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Wrexham said Imray has signed a four-year contract after becoming the Welsh club's first signing of the summer transfer window.

After a loan spell with Championship club West Brom last season, Imray returns to England's second tier as he looks to aid Wrexham's quest to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

"First and foremost, I think where this club is going, it's definitely on an upward trajectory," Imray said in a statement.

Danny Imray will join Wrexham's push to gain promotion to the Premier League. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

"It's just everything about the club really -- everything behind the scenes. I've watched 'Welcome to Wrexham' and it's not just a football club that wants to do well on the pitch, but one that wants to do well off the pitch too."

Wrexham achieved a record three-straight promotions under the ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac but fell just short of a place in the promotion playoffs last season, their first in the Championship.

Imray will join Wrexham's preseason tour of the United States, with the club set to take on Liverpool at New York City's Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

"He's got an interesting story, with how he's worked his way up from non-league to the Premier League, and is a young player with potential," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said.

"We're delighted to welcome him into the squad here in New York today."

Also on Wednesday, former Wrexham striker Paul Mullin joined League Two club Rotherham on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old's move comes following the mutual termination of his contract with Wrexham at the end of June.

While at the club, Mullin played a role in their rise from the National League to the Championship, where he won three consecutive player of the season awards and scored 110 goals in 172 appearances after joining from Cambridge in July 2021.

The striker was also a key feature of FX's "Welcome to Wrexham" docuseries following the club under Reynolds and Mac.

Mullin spent last season on loan and had stints with Wigan and Bradford in League One.

PA contributed to this report.