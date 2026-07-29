Lionel Messi back in training with Inter Miami after World Cup

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Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami on Wednesday, 10 days after he and Argentina suffered an extra-time loss to Spain in the World Cup final.

Miami shared a photo of Messi returning to Miami's training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a source confirmed to ESPN's Lizzy Becherano that the 39-year-old trained at 100% on Wednesday.

Messi had spent the previous week in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina. Waiting for him in Rosario was his 68-year-old father, Jorge, whose ongoing medical treatment for an unspecified illness had been disclosed by the family during the World Cup.

The arrivals hit different today 👋💗 pic.twitter.com/RofdUJE2kf — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 29, 2026

Messi recorded eight goals and four assists at the World Cup to lead Argentina on a dramatic run to the final featuring several remarkable comebacks. But he was left in tears and with his international future uncertain after he was unable to conjure up one more piece of magic to save Argentina from defeat to Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in the 2022 final against France, sandwiched between consecutive Copa América championships (2021 and 2024).

"The pain is immense and it will take time for this wound to heal," he wrote in Spanish on Instagram following the final. "But I also cherish all the good... The matches we turned around, giving our all, which will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world."

Messi missed Miami's games against Chicago Fire FC and CF Montréal in the past week. It had also already been confirmed that he would not participate in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game.

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It remains to be seen when Messi will return to competitive action for Inter Miami. The club will host the Columbus Crew in MLS on Saturday before kicking off its Leagues Cup campaign against Liga MX's Atlético de San Luis on Aug. 5.

Speaking after Miami's win over Chicago last week, coach Guillermo Hoyos said Messi and his Argentina and Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul would not be rushed back to action.

"I believe, and I've said this several times, that rest is vital," he said. "It's part of an individual's growth and development. They need this time, and we are completely open to giving them whatever time they require. There is no set return date.

"We trust and care for them so much, and we want them back only when they are truly ready, fully recovered in every aspect. It has been an incredibly grueling stretch, 50 days of intense pressure and World Cup matches."

Also pictured returning to Miami's training center on Wednesday was forward Germán Berterame. The Mexico international collapsed on the field after being hit in the head by an opponent's elbow in Saturday's win over Montreal. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance before being discharged the following day.

Miami said that Berterame had sustained injuries to his left shoulder and nose but was recovering well.