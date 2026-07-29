Ancelotti confirms Italy offer, insists he's committed to Brazil

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Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he received an approach to coach his native Italy but said he turned down the role because he remains committed to leading Brazil.

Italy's then-technical director Paolo Maldini, who played with Ancelotti and was later coached by him from 2001 until 2009 at AC Milan, told reporters last week that he approached Ancelotti about taking charge following the team's failure to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

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"It's not a contract issue; that's not the reason," Ancelotti told ESPN's Pedro Ivo Almeida on Wednesday of his decision to reject Italy's approach. "It's because I have a commitment to the CBF and to this country, because this country has welcomed me so warmly during this first year.

"I want to stay here. And I thanked the Italian Federation, of course, but I want to stay here because I believe it's right and fair to remain in a country that has welcomed me so warmly, at an institution that has given me the opportunity to work."

After Ancelotti, Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) were turned down by former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. Plans to appoint Andrea Pirlo then fell apart amid political concerns over a sponsorship deal with Russian betting firm Fonbet.

Roberto Mancini was confirmed as Italy coach for a second time on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti oversaw Brazil's round-of-16 World Cup exit at the hands of Norway. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ancelotti signed a contract extension with the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) in May through to the 2030 World Cup with the Italian having taken charge of the national team shortly after leaving Real Madrid a year earlier.

Under Ancelotti, Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1990 with a round-of-16 defeat to Norway. And the 67-year-old said he had unfinished business with Brazil.

"The World Cup result wasn't good; it disappointed everyone, and we're all sad," he said. "But we have to look back at what's already happened with one eye and look toward the future with the other, because this next group of players -- this country has talented players -- and we can build a positive future."

Ancelotti is set to move forward with a new-look squad, with several veterans likely to be replaced by younger names. Brazil's all-time leading scorer Neymar is among those who will make way, having reiterated his decision to retire from national team duty on Tuesday.

"I believe that, historically, one generation comes to an end and another must take its place; it has to be better than the last," Ancelotti said.

Asked about the likes of Alisson Becker, Casemiro, Danilo, and Alex Sandro -- all of whom are 33 or older -- Ancelotti wouldn't rule out them having a future with the team but made clear that changes would be coming.

"What we think is that some might make the squad, but we have to look toward a new cycle, and we're going to look toward a new cycle and bring in new players," he said.

"It's a chapter that's coming to an end. Obviously, we have to thank all of them, and I have a lot of affection for all of them."